Lawrence Bishnoi gang kills industrialist in Canada, fires at singer's house

New Delhi: The infamous Lawrence Bishnoi gang has once again made headlines — this time for extending its criminal activities to Canada. The gang has claimed responsibility for two violent incidents — the murder of an Indian-origin industrialist in Abbotsford and a shooting outside a Punjabi singer’s home. The twin attacks were reported just a day after police in Rajasthan arrested Jagdeep Singh, alias Jagga, a key Bishnoi aide who was operating from the United States. In a social media post, Bishnoi gang member Goldy Dhillon took credit for the killing of 68-year-old businessman Darshan Singh Sahasi, an Abbotsford resident of Indian origin.

According to the gang’s post, Sahasi was allegedly running a large-scale drug operation and had refused to pay extortion money demanded by them. In retaliation, the gang claimed, he was eliminated. Local media reports stated that Sahasi was gunned down outside his home in Abbotsford, British Columbia, on Monday morning. Preliminary investigations indicate the assailant was lying in wait near Sahasi’s car. As soon as the industrialist entered his vehicle, the shooter fired multiple rounds and fled. Emergency services found Sahasi critically injured, but despite their best efforts, he succumbed to his wounds at the scene. Following the shooting, authorities temporarily placed three nearby schools under lockdown as a precautionary measure, though no students were harmed.

From Small Jobs to Industry Leader

Sahasi, who moved to Canada in 1991, was the president of Canam International, a reputed textile recycling company. Starting out with modest jobs, he later invested in a struggling textile recycling unit and turned it into a thriving international business. Known for his philanthropy as much as his entrepreneurial success, Sahasi was a respected figure within the Punjabi community in Abbotsford. His murder has sparked outrage and grief across Canada, with community members urging authorities to act swiftly against organized crime targeting Indian immigrants.

Attack on Singer Channi Nattan

In a separate incident, the Bishnoi gang also claimed responsibility for firing shots outside the home of Punjabi singer Channi Nattan. In another online post, gang member Goldy Dhillon alleged that Nattan was targeted due to his growing proximity with fellow artist Sardar Khera. He clarified that the gang harbored no personal grudge against Nattan but warned that any singer collaborating with Khera would “face consequences.”

The Bishnoi Gang’s Global Network

Classified as a terrorist organization in Canada, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang is believed to control an international network of over 700 shooters. The gang’s name has surfaced in several major cases — including the murder of singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala, repeated threats to Bollywood actor Salman Khan, and suspected links to the pro-Khalistan movement.