Lawmaker’s bribery conviction sparks UK probe into foreign fin interference

London: Britain on Tuesday launched a review into foreign financial

interference in UK politics, after a British former member of the European Parliament was jailed for taking Russian bribes.

Nathan Gill was sentenced last month to more than 10 years in prison for making statements sympathetic to Russia in exchange for money.

Gill sat in the European Union legislature for two hard-right parties led by Nigel Farage, UKIP and the Brexit Party.

After Britain’s exit from the EU in 2020 he became the leader in Wales of Farage’s current party, Reform UK. He is no longer a party member.

Housing, Communities and Local Government Secretary Steve Reed, who is responsible for elections, said Gill’s conduct “is a stain on our democracy. The independent review will work to remove that stain.”

He said the review will be led by former senior civil servant Philip Rycroft.

It will look at the political financing laws, the rules governing political parties and whether there are enough safeguards against illicit money, including when it comes to cryptocurrency donations.

Reed said it would look at “all potential sources of malign foreign financial interference,” including China. Rycroft is due to submit his report by the

end of March.