Latest UK law to target gangs pushing illegal migration in country

London: The UK on Sunday unveiled plans for a new law that will crack down on criminal gangs behind social media advertisements promoting dangerous small boat crossings and other forms of illegal immigration into the country.

Under a new amendment to the Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill currently going through Parliament, a UK-wide offence will be introduced to criminalise the creation of material for publication online, which promotes or offers services facilitating a breach of Britain’s immigration law.

This could include small boat crossings across the English Channel, the creation of fake travel documents like passports or visas, or explicitly promising illegal working opportunities in UK, in an effort to target people smugglers based anywhere in world.agencies