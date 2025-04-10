Kyiv’s ‘China fighters’ remark opens can of worms

moscow: The Kremlin on Thursday dismissed comments by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that China was being drawn into the conflict in Ukraine, saying that Beijing has a “balanced position”.

China warned Ukraine against making “irresponsible” remarks after Zelenskiy said Ukrainian intelligence had revealed at least 155 Chinese citizens were fighting on the side of Russia in Ukraine.

“I would like to reiterate that China is not the initiator of the Ukrainian crisis, nor is China a participating party. We are a firm supporter and active promoter of a peaceful settlement of the crisis,” foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said.

“We urge the relevant parties concerned to correctly and soberly understand the role of China and to not release irresponsible remarks,” he told a regular news conference, without naming Zelenskiy or any other officials.

Zelenskiy said Russia was recruiting Chinese nationals via social media and that Chinese officials were aware of it.

Asked about Zelenskiy’s remarks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow was not dragging Beijing into the conflict.

“This is not the case. China takes a balanced position. China is our strategic partner, friend (and) comrade,” Peskov said. “Zelenskiy is wrong.”

Russia and China declared a “no-limits” strategic partnership days before President Vladimir Putin ordered tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in 2022. Agencies