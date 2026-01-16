Kyiv endure freezing temperatures at home as crews rush to restore power

BORYSPIL: Emergency repair crews are working flat out to restore power in the Kyiv region of Ukraine, officials said Wednesday, after relentless Russian barrages on energy infrastructure left Ukrainians at the mercy of the coldest winter in years.

In Boryspil, a town in the Kyiv region with a population of around 60,000, workers dismantled and rebuilt burned-out electrical systems as they rushed to fix the damage.

They work in the snow amid temperatures of -15 C (5 degrees F) from early morning

till midnight, Yurii Bryzh, who leads the Boryspil regional department of private electricity provider DTEK, told The Associated Press.

They have managed to restore the supply for four hours a day. But Bryzh said the problem was “when the power comes back on, people turn on all the electrical equipment that is available in the house” as they dash to wash, cook or recharge their phones. That collapses the system again, he said.

The hardship of civilians is acute amid what Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko described as the longest and broadest outages since Russia’s full-scale invasion of its neighbour almost four years ago. Some homes have been going without electricity for days.

Apartments in the capital are freezing, and when venturing outside people wear heavy layers of clothes against the bitter cold that chills to the bone. Across Kyiv, snow covers the ground and roofs and is piled up next to sidewalks. At night, the streets are dark and towering apartment blocks show no light

in the windows.agencies