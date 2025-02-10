Kurds in new Syria want to preserve cultural rights they gained in years of war

Qamishli (Syria): Syria’s Kurds, long marginalized under Assad’s rule, are striving to maintain cultural and political gains in the northeast amid post-Assad transitions. Kurdish language education, Nowruz celebrations, and autonomy in local governance have expanded, but their future depends on negotiations with Syria’s new leadership.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which played a key role in defeating ISIS, seek decentralization rather than full autonomy. However, fighting with Turkish-backed Syrian National Army (SNA) forces has displaced 100,000 people. Turkey, viewing the SDF as linked to the PKK, has conducted multiple incursions into Kurdish areas, intensifying tensions.

Amid ongoing talks, both the SDF and Syria’s new government signal willingness to address Kurdish grievances. Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani has acknowledged past injustices, while Kurds demand citizenship rights and an end to discriminatory laws. The outcome will shape Syria’s future governance and the Kurds’ place in it.