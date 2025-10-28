Kremlin test of nuclear-powered missile reflects security concerns

Moscow: Russia’s test of a nuclear-powered missile that it claims can’t be stopped by air defences reflects Moscow’s determination to look out for its security interests, a Kremlin official

said Monday, after the United States and European countries increased pressure on President Vladimir Putin to negotiate an end to the

invasion of Ukraine.

US President Donald Trump said Putin should focus on making a peace deal, not testing missiles.

Little is known about Russia’s Burevestnik missile, which the NATO military alliance has code-named Skyfall. Putin appeared Sunday in an official video, wearing camouflage fatigues, to hear Russia’s chief of general staff report that the missile had covered 14,000 kilometres (8,700 miles) in a test.

The news came after a week that saw tough new US sanctions prepared for Russia’s key oil and gas sector and new European commitments of military aid to Ukraine.