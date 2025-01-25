Kremlin scoffs at Trump’s claim that drop in oil prices will help end Ukraine conflict

Moscow: The Kremlin insisted Friday that a settlement in Ukraine couldn’t be facilitated by a drop in global oil prices as US President Donald Trump has suggested.

Speaking by video from the White House to the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Trump said on Thursday that the OPEC+ alliance of oil exporting countries shares responsibility for the nearly three-year conflict in Ukraine because it has kept oil prices too high. “If the price came down, the Russia-Ukraine war would end immediately,” Trump said. Asked about Trump’s comments, spokesperson Dmitry Peskov affirmed that the Ukrainian conflict was triggered by the West’s refusal to take into account Russian

security interests.