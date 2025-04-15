Kremlin says tough line from Merz risks escalating war

MOSCOW: The Kremlin criticised Germany’s chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz on Monday over comments suggesting Germany might send Taurus long-range missiles to Ukraine.

Merz, asked by German public broadcaster ARD on Sunday if he would supply Kyiv with Taurus missiles, said he would consider it if it were part of a wider package of support agreed with European allies.

“This must be jointly agreed. And if it’s agreed, then Germany should take part,” said Merz, who is set to take office next month.

Germany has been one of Ukraine’s main military backers, granting roughly 7.1 billion euros in military assistance in 2024 alone, according to government data. But Berlin has never supplied Taurus missiles, which have a range in excess of 300 miles (480 km), despite Kyiv’s repeated requests.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters it was clear from his comments that Merz would advocate a “tougher position” which “will inevitably lead only to a further escalation of the situation around Ukraine”. “Unfortunately, it’s true that European capitals are not inclined to look for ways to reach peace talks, but are rather inclined to further instigate the continuation of the war,” he told a daily briefing.