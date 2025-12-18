Moscow: Kremlin envoy will travel to Florida to discuss a US-proposed plan to end the war in Ukraine, a US official said Thursday as EU leaders weighed a major loan to help the Ukrainian government.

Trump has unleashed an extensive diplomatic push to end nearly four years of fighting following Russia’s fuall-scale invasion of Ukraine that began on Feb. 24, 2022, but Washington’s efforts have run into sharply conflicting demands by Moscow and Kyiv.