‘Know where Khamenei is hiding; won’t kill him, for now’: Trump

Washington: President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the U.S. knew exactly where Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was “hiding”, that he was an easy target but would not be killed, at least for now.

“We know exactly where the so-called “Supreme Leader” is hiding. He is an easy target, but is safe there - We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social. Dozens of Iranian pilgrims were in Saudi Arabia for the annual Hajj pilgrimage when they got stranded by the ongoing Israeli-Iranian conflict that has left much of the Mideast’s airspace closed and reduced traffic at dozens of airports.

“But we don’t want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin,” Trump said.

Meanwhile, Trump also said he wanted a “real end” to the nuclear dispute with Iran and indicated he may send senior American officials to meet with the Islamic Republic as the Israel-Iran air war raged for a fifth day.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said that Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei could face the same fate as Iraqi President Saddam Hussein, who was toppled in a U.S.-led invasion and eventually hanged after a trial. “I warn the Iranian dictator against continuing to commit war crimes and fire missiles at Israeli citizens,” Katz told top Israeli military officials.