Know more about violent anti-govt protests roiling B’desh

Dhaka: Anti-government protesters across the country said they will march to the capital, Dhaka, on Monday following a weekend of violence left dozens of people dead as the military imposed a curfew for an indefinite period and authorities cut off internet access in an attempt to stem the unrest.

They are demanding that Hasina resign and are seeking justice for the scores of people killed.

Since the violence began in July, nearly 300 people have died, according to local media reports.

What’s happened so far?

The protests, which have drawn hundreds of thousands, began in July with students demonstrating against a controversial quota system that allocated government jobs.

It turned violent on July 16 as student protesters clashed with security officials and pro-government activists, prompting authorities to disperse tear

gas, fire rubber bullets and impose a curfew with a shoot-on-sight order.

The internet and mobile data were also turned off.

The government says nearly 150 people died last month, while local media have reported more than 200 were killed.

Things were slowly returning to normal after the Supreme Court stepped in to scale back the quota system, a key demand of the protesters.

But instead, the protests have continued to expand, drawing in

people from all walks of life and gaining support from the main opposition parties.

Why are they protesting?

At first, the demonstrations were against a quota system that set aside up to 30 per cent of

government jobs for family members of veterans who fought in Bangladesh’s 1971 war of independence against Pakistan.

Protesters said the system was discriminatory and benefited supporters of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League party, which led the independence movement.

As the violence crested, the Supreme Court last month ruled that the

veterans’ quota must be cut to 5 per cent, with 93 pe cent of jobs to be allocated on merit. The remaining 2 per cent will be set aside for members of ethnic minorities and transgender and disabled people.

The government accepted the decision, and restored the internet thinking that the situation would ease.

But the protests have continued to fester.

Student groups now say they have just one demand: the resignation of Hasina and her Cabinet, whom they blame for the violence.