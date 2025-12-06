KIUG: Chandigarh retain overall c’ship

Jaipur: Chandigarh University defended their overall championship crown at the Khelo India University Games, finishing their campaign with 67 medals, comprising 42 gold, 14 silver and 11 bronze.

Olympian and India’s top swimmer Srihari Nataraj was the most successful athlete of KIUG 2025 as he ended with nine gold and two silver medals to help Bengaluru’s Jain University clinch a total of 27 gold, nine silver and nine bronze. Chandigarh University won 23 out of the 30 gold medals on offer in Canoe and Kayaking, a sports discipline which made its debut at the KIUG, six in swimming and five in athletics, two in wrestling and one each in weightlifting, shooting, cycling, archery, table tennis and kabaddi.

Lovely Professional University (LPU) finished their KIUG campaign as the runner-up with 78 medals.