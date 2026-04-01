King Charles to make state visit to the United States

London: King Charles III is going ahead with a state visit to the United States next month despite calls for the ceremonial event to be

called off due to US President Donald Trump’s repeated criticism of the British government for failing to support the war in Iran.

Buckingham Palace said Tuesday that the king and Queen Camilla would travel to the US in late April to celebrate the 250th anniversary of American Independence. Trump put the dates as April 27-30.

“I look forward to spending time with the King, whom I greatly respect,’’ Trump said on Truth Social. ”It will be TERRIFIC!”

The visit follows Trump’s state visit to the UK in September, a glittering occasion that was seen as part of Britain’s effort to shore up the so-called special relationship between the two countries as the president’s

America First policies threatened the established global order.

But that hasn’t stopped Trump from chiding the UK for refusing to allow US aircraft to use

British bases for offensive operations against Iran. He has repeatedly lashed out at Prime Minister Keir Starmer, saying at one point that he is “not Winston Churchill”.