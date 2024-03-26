King Charles to attend Easter service in 1st public appearance after cancer diagnosis

London: Britain’s King Charles III will attend the traditional royal Easter service at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor on Sunday, Buckingham Palace said on Tuesday, confirming the 75-year-old monarch’s first major public appearance as he undergoes treatment for an unspecified form of cancer.

The King had taken a back seat from public-facing duties since his cancer diagnosis was made public last month. But in a sign that he intends

to begin a return to a more active schedule gradually, Charles also took part in an audience at the palace in London with community faith leaders from across the UK.

“Their Majesties The King and Queen [Camilla], accompanied by other members of the royal family, will attend the Easter Mattins Service at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle on Easter Sunday,” Buckingham Palace said. Several royal family members gather to celebrate Easter and are annually photographed.