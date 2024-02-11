King Charles thanks public for support after cancer diagnosis

London: Britain’s King Charles III on Sunday expressed his “heartfelt thanks” to the British public for their messages of support ever since his cancer diagnosis was revealed by Buckingham Palace this week.

The 75-year-old monarch wrote the message from his royal estate at Sandringham in Norfolk, eastern England, in which he also expressed his “lifelong admiration” for the work done by cancer charities.

On Sunday, a smiling King Charles also attended church on the estate the first time since his diagnosis.

He briefly waved at photographers as he walked up to St. Mary Magdalene’s church holding an umbrella, accompanied by Queen Camilla. He was then greeted by Reverend Canon Dr Paul Williams before going inside. In his message, the King said he was heartened that his personal experience of the disease had helped shine a light on the tireless care provided by cancer organisations around the world.

“I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days,” reads the King’s message released by Buckingham Palace on Sunday.