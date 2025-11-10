King Charles leads Remembrance Sunday in honour of WW martyrs

London: King Charles III led the UK in a two-minute silence to commemorate the sacrifices of British and Commonwealth military and civilian servicemen and women in the two World Wars at a service of remembrance in London on Sunday.

Remembrance Sunday, marked on the second Sunday of November at the Cenotaph memorial on Whitehall near Downing Street, brings together members of the royal family, senior politicians and war veterans.

The over 3.5 million people from the Indian subcontinent under colonial rule who joined the war effort during both wars are among those commemorated for their bravery and sacrifice.agencies