King Charles attends Easter Sunday service in Windsor

London: A smiling King Charles III attended the Easter Sunday service at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, marking the British monarch’s first major public appearance since his cancer diagnosis was made public last month.

The 75-year-old royal was joined by wife Queen Camilla, 76, as the couple walked up waving to the gathered crowds outside the chapel, where royals have traditionally attended the annual holy service.

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton did not join the tradition this year after the Princess of Wales revealed her own cancer diagnosis last week and said she was undergoing “preventative chemotherapy”.