Kim vows to bolster war readiness to repel US-led confrontations

Seoul: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for bolstered war readiness to repel what he said were unprecedented United States-led confrontational

moves, state media reported onThursday, as rival South Korea vowed a stern retaliation against any provocations by the North.

Kim’s comments during the key political meeting tasked with setting state objectives for 2024 indicated North Korea will likely continue weapons tests to modernize its nuclear arsenal.

Observers say Kim likely hopes to eventually use his boosted arsenal as leverage in potential diplomacy with Washington, possibly after the 2024 US presidential election in November.

During Wednesday’s second-day session of the ruling party’s plenary meeting, Kim set forth unspecified tasks for the military and the munitions industry to “further accelerate the war

preparations” in the face of anti-North Korea “confrontation moves by the US and its vassal forces

unprecedented in history,” the official Korean Central News Agency said.

It said Kim also clarified the party’s stance on expanding North Korea’s strategic cooperation with anti-imperialist countries amid the world’s rapidly changing geopolitical situation.

KCNA said Kim spoke about the direction of the North’s dealings with South Korea as well, but didn’t elaborate.

The Workers’ Party meeting is expected to last several days, and state media are expected to publicize details of its discussions after it ends, likely on December 31.

Experts say North Korea is expected to come up with pledges and steps

to strengthen its nuclear attack capability and expand cooperation with Russia and China, which are also locked in separate confrontations with the US.