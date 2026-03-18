Kim Jong Un secures 99.93% vote

Seoul: North Korea’s ruling Workers’ Party of Korea claimed a sweeping win in the 2026 parliamentary elections, with over 99.93% of votes cast in favour of approved candidates, according to state media.

The vote, held on March 15, recorded near-total turnout of 99.99%.

The result further consolidates the authority of leader Kim Jong Un. The legislature is largely seen as a rubber-stamp body that formalises decisions taken by the ruling party and top leadership.

This comes three weeks after Kim was reappointed as General Secretary of the Workers’ Party, reinforcing his control over the party, state and military apparatus at a time of heightened geopolitical tensions and continued economic pressure.

The newly elected assembly, which typically serves a five-year term, is expected to convene later this month to approve key state appointments, endorse the national budget, and advance policy priorities set by

the leadership.