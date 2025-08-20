Kilauea volcano on verge of erupting again

Honolulu: Lava shoots high into the sky. Molten rock erupts from two vents simultaneously. The nighttime sky glows red and orange, reflecting the lava oozing across a summit crater.

Scientists expect Kilauea volcano to again gush lava in the coming days for the 31st time since December

as the mountain lives up to its identity of one of the world’s most active volcanoes.

A few lucky residents and visitors will have a front row view at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

If the past is a guide, hundreds of

thousands more will be watching popular livestreams made possible by

three camera angles set up by the US Geological Survey.agencies