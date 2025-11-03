Kenyan landslide death toll rises to 26: Report

Nairobi: The death toll from a deadly landslide in western Kenya has

risen to 26 after four more bodies were retrieved on Sunday, shortly before rescue efforts to find survivors were suspended due to a flash flood.

Interior Minister Kipchumba Murkomen said 25 people are still missing and that the government had intensified the search mission, with the military deploying four

aircrafts to help teams access the area that has been completely cut off after roads were washed away during Saturday’s landslide.