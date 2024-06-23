Kenya protests: Gen Z shows power of digital activism, drive change from screens to the streets

Nairobi: Nationwide demonstrations have erupted in Kenya over a controversial tax bill. The Finance Bill 2024,

initially presented to parliament in May, has sparked discontent with an increase in an array of taxes and levies for Kenyans.

The mass protests, initially organised in the capital city, Nairobi, have spread across the country. Demonstrations have taken place in almost every city and major town. Digital media and

activism expert Job Mwaura shares his insights into how the protests were mobilised on online, and then onto the streets.

How are Kenyans using the digital space in this movement?

This is a powerful moment for digital activism. The protests have seen significant participation from young Kenyans who are using digital media to organise and voice their opposition.

A great number of those driving the protests are Generation Z (often referred to as Gen Z) – individuals born roughly between the late 1990s and early 2010s and characterised by digital prowess and social consciousness. They have created this organic, grassroots movement which has used platforms, like social media, to mobilise and coordinate efforts quickly.

Through my work I’ve documented how essential digital media has been in political participation in Kenya in the past decade, particularly among the marginalised communities such as the young people and and women.

In the current protests, we are seeing just how innovative activists can be when using digital media.

The digital tools and strategies employed today are

taking activism to an entirely new level. They showcase a sophistication and reach

that would’ve been hard to imagine.