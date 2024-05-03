Kenya Prez postpones reopening of schools

Nairobi: Kenyan President William Ruto has postponed next week’s planned reopening of schools until further notice, as heavy rains and floods that have killed more than 200 people continue.

The president, in his state of the nation address on Friday, said that “meteorological reports paint a dire picture,” citing the possibility of Cyclone Hidaya hitting coastal Kenya in coming days.

Kenya and other parts of East Africa have been overwhelmed by flooding, with more than 1,50,000 displaced people living in camps across the country.

Schools originally were to reopen this week, but the education ministry

postponed that by a week. Students will now wait for the announcement of new reopening dates as some schools remain flooded and others have been damaged.