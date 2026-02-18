Kenya launches carbon registry to boost climate

Nairobi: Kenya has launched a national carbon registry, aiming to position itself as a global hub for high-integrity carbon credits at a time when scrutiny of climate offset markets is intensifying worldwide.

The registry, unveiled in Nairobi by the Ministry of Environment and the National Environment Management Authority, will serve as the central platform to track carbon credit projects, verify emissions reductions and prevent double counting, a persistent problem that has undermined confidence in carbon markets.

The move comes as developing countries seek a greater share of climate financing through carbon trading under rules established by the Paris Climate agreement. That pact, signed just over a decade ago, commits countries to keeping the rise in global temperatures by the year 2100 compared with preindustrial times “well below” 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit), and says they will “endeavour to limit” them even more, to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Africa holds vast carbon sinks but gets only a small share of global carbon market investment.

Kenya, which has extensive forests, grasslands and renewable energy resources, hopes to attract foreign investment while ensuring local communities’ benefit.

Carbon markets allow countries and companies to offset climate-changing emissions by buying credits generated by projects that reduce or remove carbon dioxide, such as forest conservation or renewable energy. Critics have long warned that weak oversight, inflated claims and poor benefit-sharing have eroded trust in offset programs.