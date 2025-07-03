Keir Starmer presents united front with Chancellor after tears in UK Parliament

London: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday presented a united front with his Chancellor

Rachel Reeves, a day after her tearful appearance in Parliament sparked much speculation over the future of the top tier of the Labour Party government as they complete one year since being elected in July last year.

While Starmer stressed that Reeves will remain in her job handling the nation’s finances for “many years to come”, the Chancellor told reporters that it was a “personal issue” that had caused her very public tears and that she remains focussed on “cracking on with the job” as head of the UK Treasury.

The duo was joined by Health Secretary Wes Streeting at Sir Ludwig Guttman Health & Wellbeing Centre in east London as they launched the government’s flagship ‘10 Year Health Plan’ to “future-proof” the taxpayer-funded National Health Service (NHS).

“It’s all down to the foundation we laid this year, all down to the path of renewal that we chose, the decisions made by the Chancellor, by Rachel Reeves, which mean we can invest record amounts in the NHS,” said Starmer.