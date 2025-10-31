Karachi faces onion crisis due to issue with Afghanistan

Karachi: Consumers in Pakistan’s financial capital Karachi are forced to buy onions at exorbitant prices following a shortage caused by the suspension of cross-border trade with Afghanistan after clashes between the two countries.

Citizens of Karachi are paying up to PKRs 220 per kilogram for onions.

The onion shortage comes just days after Pakistan faced a severe Tomato shortage due to the suspension of cross-border trade with Afghanistan.