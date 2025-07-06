KARACHI building collapse death toll rises to 27; rescue ops ongoing

Karachi: The death toll from the collapsed multi-storey residential building in Karachi has risen to 27, with several people still missing under the rubble, officials said on Sunday.

The five-storey building in the Baghdadi area of Lyari collapsed on Friday. The building was on the list of dilapidated buildings in the old areas of Karachi. A total of 27 bodies have been recovered so far, including nine women, 15 men, a 13-year-old child, a 10-year-old child, and a one-year-old infant. The bodies have been shifted to Civil Hospital Karachi by Edhi Ambulance, the Dawn newspaper reported.

Till Saturday, 80 per cent of the rescue operation had been completed, Deputy Commissioner South Javed Leghari was quoted as saying by the report.

There were 22 old buildings, out of which 16 had been vacated by the authorities, but six remained occupied by residents who didn’t want to leave, he said. Rescue 1122 spokesperson Hassaanul Haseeb Khan said several people are still missing under the rubble.

“Five people, including three women, have been injured so far,” Edhi Rescue Service said in a statement.

Meanwhile, speaking to the media, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said a detailed inquiry into the causes of the collapse would be conducted, with committees already formed to investigate the matter thoroughly. He said over 480 buildings in old city areas, mostly in the South district, have been declared dangerous.

Murad said the collapsed building was constructed only a few months ago, apparently without proper approval, and those responsible for unauthorised construction would

face strict punishment.

Lyari is one of Karachi’s most congested, low-lying, and low-income areas.

Earlier this week, 22 people had been rescued from an old building in the Soldier Bazar area when a portion of it collapsed, leaving residents trapped on the upper floor.

The provincial government has declared some 570 buildings in the old Karachi areas as dangerous and asked residents to evacuate them.