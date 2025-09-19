K P Sharma Oli leaves Nepal Army’s barracks

Kathmandu: Deposed prime minister K P Sharma Oli has moved from the army barracks to a private place, after spending nine days under the Nepalese Army security.

Oli had flown to the army barracks, probably in Shivapuri forest area in the North of Kathmandu, as soon as the Gen Z protest turned violent, even as he quit the post on September 9.

After spending nine days under Nepal Army’s security, the chairman of Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist) (CPN-UML) had moved to a private place, Nepal Army sources confirmed.

However, the place where he will stay from now onward has not been made public. According to media reports, Oli has moved to a private house in the Gundu area of Bhaktapur district, 15 km east of Kathmandu.

The Gen Z protesters had burnt his house at Balkot in Bhaktapur to ashes during the second day of the protest on September 9. Oli was at the official residence of the Nepal PM when the Gen Z protesters partially burnt the Prime Minister’s Office at Balkot on September 9.