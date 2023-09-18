Justice Qazi Faez Isa sworn in as 29th Chief Justice of Pak

Islamabad: Justice Qazi Faez Isa was sworn in as the 29th Chief Justice of Pakistan on Sunday.

His term as Chief Justice in the Supreme Court will span 13 months, ending on October 25, 2024.

Justice Isa, 63, was sworn in by President Arif Alvi at a ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad, in the presence of caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar, Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, ministers and other senior officials among others.

Justice Isa was flanked by his wife, Sarina Isa, as the notification of his appointment was read out. This was a deviation from the previous practice, as normally close family members, including spouses, are seated in the front row during such oath-taking ceremonies.

Sarina made headlines when TV channels showed her walking with the help of a stick to face a probe by tax authorities in a case filed in 2019.