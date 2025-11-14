Justice Aminuddin Khan sworn in as first chief justice of Pak’s FCC
Islamabad: Justice Aminuddin Khan was on Friday sworn in as the first chief justice of the newly established Federal Constitutional Court (FCC), following the controversial 27th Constitutional Amendment.
The development came a day after President Asif Ali Zardari signed into law the 27th amendment, which provides for the creation of the FCC.
President Zardari administered the oath to Justice Khan at a ceremony held at the Aiwan-i-Sadr (the President’s House). Army chief Asim Munir, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza and Chief Justice Yahya Afridi were among those present at the ceremony.
