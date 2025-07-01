Judges reject human rights groups’ claim UK illegally arming Israel

London: Human rights groups lost their legal challenge on Monday to the British government’s decision to supply Israel with parts for F-35 fighter jets and other military equipment.

The Palestinian group Al-Haq and the U.K.-based Global Legal Action Network alleged that the government

broke domestic and international law and was complicit in atrocities against Palestinians by allowing essential components for the warplanes to be supplied to Israel.

The government last year suspended about 30 of 350 existing export licenses for equipment deemed to be for use in the conflict in Gaza because of a “clear risk” the items could be used to violate international

humanitarian law.

Equipment included parts for helicopters and drones.

But an exemption was made for some licenses related to components of F-35 fighter jets, which are indirectly

supplied to Israel through the global spare parts supply chain and have been linked to bombing the Gaza Strip.agencies