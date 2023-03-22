Journey of friendship, peace’: Beijing on Xi’s Russia visit

China on Wednesday said President Xi Jinping’s just-concluded visit to Russia was a “journey of friendship, cooperation and peace,” and again criticised Washington for providing military support to Ukraine.

The trip that ended on Wednesday signalled no new progress in ending the bloody conflict between Russia and Ukraine while shoring up President Vladimir Putin’s standing amid growing efforts to isolate him and his government internationally. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin reiterated China’s claims that it remains neutral in the conflict and said it had “no selfish motives on the Ukraine issue, has not stood idly by ... or taken the opportunity to profit itself”.

“What China has done boils down to one word, that is, to promote peace talks,” Wang said at a daily briefing.

Wang also accused the US of lacking impartiality and of “fanning the flames