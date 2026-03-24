Jewish ambulances set on fire in London

London: Four ambulances belonging to a Jewish charity in London were set on fire early Monday morning in London, in what British police are investigating as a hate crime.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the “deeply shocking” antisemitic arson attack.

“My thoughts are with the Jewish community who are waking up this morning to this horrific news,” he said.

Officers were called to Golders Green, a London neighbourhood with a large Jewish population, after receiving reports of a fire, the Metropolitan Police force said.

Four ambulances belonging to Hatzola Northwest, a volunteer organisation that provides emergency medical response, were damaged, according to the London fire brigade.

Multiple cylinders on the vehicles exploded, causing windows to break in an adjacent apartment block. The force said no injuries have been reported and the fire has been brought under control.

The cause of the fire is being investigated, authorities said.

“We know this incident will cause a great deal of community concern and officers remain on scene to carry out urgent enquiries,” Police Superintendent Sarah Jackson said.

She added that the police are looking for three suspects but no arrests have been made yet.

Police said reports of explosions were linked to gas canisters on the ambulances.