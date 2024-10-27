Japan’s ruling party braces for blow in parliamentary elections

Tokyo: Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s conservative ruling party braced for a blow to its comfortable majority in the lower house of parliament in Sunday’s elections as a result of public rage over financial scandals and discontent over a stagnant economy.

According to exit polls by the NHK public television, Ishiba’s Liberal Democratic Party is certain to lose the majority in the 465-seat house, the more powerful of Japan’s two-chamber parliament. It’s still unclear if his ruling coalition with the junior partner Komeito can retain a majority.

The results could weaken Ishiba’s grip on power and if he can’t get his party’s policies through parliament, he may need to find a third partner.

Ishiba took office on October 1, replacing Fumio Kishida, who resigned after failing to pacify the public over widespread slush fund practices among Liberal Democratic Party lawmakers. Ishiba immediately ordered a snap election in hopes of shoring up support by using his outspoken, reformist image.

A total of 1,344 candidates, including a record 314 women, are running for office. Ishiba has set a goal of retaining a majority of 233 seats for the ruling coalition between the LDP and its Buddhist-backed Komeito. NHK exit polls indicated that the LDP alone was expected to win 153 to 219 seats, down sharply from 247, a comfortable single majority it held previously. Komeito was expected to win 21 to 35 seats.

Ishiba, in his final speeches Saturday in Tokyo, apologised over his party’s mishandling of funds and pledged “to restart as an equal, fair, humble and honest party.” He said only the LDP’s ruling coalition can responsibly run Japan with its experience and dependable policies.