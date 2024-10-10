Japan’s PM dissolves lower house of parliament to set up snap polls

Tokyo: New Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba dissolved the lower house of parliament Wednesday to set up an October 27 snap election, asking people to trust the governing party’s policies even as critics said the vote comes far too soon.

Ishiba took office last week as Fumio Kishida resigned after leading the governing Liberal Democratic Party for three years while it was dogged by corruption scandals.

With the early election, Ishiba seeks to secure a majority in the lower house, the more powerful of the two chambers, for his governing party before the congratulatory mood fades.

The move has been criticised as prioritising an election rather than policies and for allowing little debate. But Japan’s opposition has remained too fractured to push the governing party out of power, which it has held almost without interruption in postwar times. Ishiba announced his plans for an election even before he won the party leadership vote and became prime minister. His Cabinet formally announced the election date and said campaigning starts next

Tuesday.