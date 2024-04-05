Japan’s Kishida, ahead of US trip, seeks stronger military ties with Washington and other partners

Tokyo: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday he wants to strengthen military and weapons development cooperation with the United States as well as with other countries such as the Philippines, as he prepares for a visit to the US next week to meet with President Joe Biden.

“Defense industry cooperation between Japan and the United States, as well as with like-minded countries, are extremely important,” Kishida said in an interview Friday with selected foreign media, including The Associated Press, at the Prime Minister’s Office.

“Within the Japan-US alliance, I do hope to steadily improve deterrence and response capability,” he said.

Kishida said Japan hopes to promote security cooperation in areas including defense equipment and technology. “By building multi-layered networks of cooperation, we can further expand and strengthen our deterrence capability,” he said.

During his April 8-14 trip to the US, Kishida will hold talks with Biden at the White House on Wednesday, followed by a trilateral summit with Philippine President Ferdinando Marcos Jr. the next day.

Kishida is the first Japanese leader to visit Washington as a state guest since then-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in 2015, who revised the interpretation of Japan’s pacifist Constitution to allow its self-defense-only principle to also cover its ally, the United States.

Japanese officials hope to showcase a rock-solid Japan-US alliance in a number of areas, but a deepening of security and defense ties and an expansion of arms co-development are expected to top the agenda for Kishida’s visit.

Since adopting a more expansive national security strategy in 2022, Kishida’s government has taken bold steps to accelerate

the country’s military buildup and hopes to show it’s willing and capable of elevating its security cooperation with the United States.