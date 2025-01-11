Japan targets Russia, allies in sanctions package

TOKYO: Japan’s Cabinet on Friday approved additional sanctions against Russia over its war on Ukraine, including freezing the assets of dozens of individuals and groups and banning exports to dozens of organisations in Russia and several other countries that have allegedly helped it evade sanctions.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hayashi said Friday’s approval of the additional sanctions shows Japan’s commitment to efforts by the Group of Seven leading industrialised nations to strengthen sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. Japan has expanded sanctions on Russia, targeting 11 individuals, 29 organisations, and three banks, alongside a North Korean company and a Georgian bank aiding sanction evasion. Export bans on 22 Russian entities and restrictions on 335 items will take effect January 23.