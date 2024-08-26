Japan protests after a Chinese reconnaissance plane violated its airspace

Tokyo: Japan’s government protested to Beijing that a Chinese reconnaissance plane violated its airspace on Monday and forced it to scramble fighter jets, officials said.

A Chinese Y-9 reconnaissance plane circled above Danjo Island off the southwestern coast of Japan’s main southern island of Kyushu for two minutes, the

Joint Staff of the Japanese Self Defence Force said, adding that officials were analysing the latest Chinese military activity.

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Masataka Okano summoned

acting Chinese Ambassador Shi Yong to strongly

protest the airspace

violation.