Japan PM meets Trump under pressure on Hormuz

Washington: The meeting that Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will have at the White House on Thursday originally seemed like a prime opportunity to have President Donald Trump’s ear before he embarked on a trip to China.

But now, the war in Iran and Trump’s unsuccessful call for Japan and other nations to help protect the Strait of Hormuz means the China trip has been delayed and Takaichi may be likely to get an earful.

Trump has repeatedly complained on camera and online that US allies, including Japan, have rejected his request to help safeguard the critical waterway for oil and gas transport.

“In fact, speaking as President of the United States of America, by far the Most Powerful

Country Anywhere in the World, WE DO NOT NEED THE HELP OF ANYONE!” Trump exclaimed on Truth Social after his initial call for help was rebuffed.

The prime minister acknowledged before she left Japan that she expects her meeting with Trump will be “very difficult.” She is scheduled to meet with the Republican president on Thursday morning at the White House and return in the evening to join him for dinner.

During their meeting, Takaichi and Trump are expected to announce a $40 billion nuclear reactor deal, according to a White House official, who was not authorized to speak publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity to share details before the announcement.

Under the deal, US-based GE Vernova Inc. and Japan-based Hitachi Ltd. will build advanced small modular reactors in Tennessee and Alabama, the official said.