Japan pledges long-term support for fisheries

Tokyo: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday promised his government’s full support for fishing communities during the decades-long process to release treated radioactive wastewater from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea.

Meeting with fisheries representatives, Kishida promised measures to protect the fishing industry’s reputation until the release ends.

Masanobu Sakamoto, head of the National Federation of Fisheries Cooperatives, reiterated his organisation’s opposition to the release. He said members of the fishing community have gained some confidence about the safety of the move, but that they still fear damage to their industry, and welcomed the government pledge for support.

“Scientific safety and the sense of safety are different,” Sakamoto said. “Even if it’s safe, reputational damage occurs.”

Kishida later told reporters that Sakamoto’s response signalled improved understanding and that key Cabinet ministers will meet Tuesday to set a date to start the release.

Japan’s national broadcaster NHK said the government hopes it could begin as early as Thursday.

Sakamoto welcomed the government pledge for its long-term support for the fisheries and sought additional funding as needed.

The government has offered funding totalling 80 billion yen (550 million) for sales promotion and other steps, and for sustainable fishing operations.

The easing of opposition from the fishing industry is key to the release because the government promised in 2015 not to start without “understanding” from fishing groups, after past accidental and unapproved discharges.