Japan launches intel satellite to watch N Korea and disasters

Tokyo: Japan successfully launched a rocket on Thursday carrying a government intelligence-gathering satellite on a mission to watch movements at military sites in North Korea and improve natural disaster response. The H2A rocket, launched by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., successfully lifted off from the Tanegashima Space Center in southwestern Japan, carrying the IGS-Radar 7 reconnaissance satellite as part of Tokyo's effort to build up its military capability, citing growing threats in the East Asia.

The satellite later successfully entered its planned orbit.

The Intelligence Gathering Satellite can capture images on the ground 24 hours a day and even in severe weather conditions. Japan launched the IGS program after a North Korean missile flyover of Japan in 1988 and aims to set up a network of 10 satellites to spot and provide early warning for possible missile launches. The satellites can be also used for disaster monitoring and response.

"The government will maximize the use of IGS-Radar 7 and other reconnaissance satellites to do the utmost for Japan's national security and crisis management," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said. Kishida's government in December adopted a new national security strategy, including possessing long-range cruise missiles as a "counterstrike" capability that breaks from the country's exclusively self-defense-only postwar principle, citing rapid weapons advancement in China and North Korea.