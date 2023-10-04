Japan hopes to resolve China’s seafood ban within WTO’s scope

Japan hopes to resolve China’s ban on its seafood following the release of treated wastewater from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant within the World Trade Organization’s scope, Agriculture Minister Ichiro Miyashita said Wednesday.

Despite repeated assurances, China banned seafood from Japan immediately after the plant began its treated radioactive wastewater release in August.

Seafood accounts for a small portion of Japan’s overall trade but the ban has hit exporters hard as China was the top destination for Japanese seafood exports.

The Japanese government approved a 20.7-billion-yen (USD 141-million) emergency fund in September to help seafood exporters find new markets and to fund government purchases of seafood for temporary freezing and storage. The country is also stepping up efforts to ease safety concerns as a second round of wastewater discharge is set to begin Thursday.

Miyashita said Japan’s vigorous monitoring since the discharge showed negligible impact on its seafood and agricultural products.

All seawater and fish sampling data since the release have been well below set safety limits, he said.

“We are undecided whether to file a complaint (about China’s export ban) to the WTO immediately.

At any rate, we hope to find a resolution within the WTO framework,” he told reporters after attending a fair to promote Japanese scallops at a shopping mall.

Russia is also reportedly considering restricting seafood export from Japan a decision that Miyashita said will depend on the result of sampling and monitoring data. He said Japan is prepared to provide the information to Russia to counter concerns over seafood safety.

The first nuclear wastewater release began August 24 and ended

September 11.