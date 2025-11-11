Japan, China exchange barbs after PM Takaichi’s remarks over Taiwan

Tokyo: Japan was involved in a war of words with China on Monday after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said a Chinese attack on Taiwan could constitute “a survival-threatening situation” for Japan requiring the use of force.

Takaichi, who was elected as the country’s first female prime minister last month, said Friday that Chinese use of force around Taiwan would qualify as “an existential threat”.

Her comment sparked sharp criticisms from Beijing over the weekend.

“We have no choice but cut off that dirty neck that has been lunged at us without hesitation. Are you ready?” Chinese Consul General Xue Jian said in a message posted on X, which was later deleted. Xue also criticized past remarks made by former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and other Japanese lawmakers that of “Taiwan emergency is Japan emergency” as “blatant interference of Chinese internal affairs and violation of sovereignty” that require a retraction and apology.

On Monday, Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said Tokyo had protested to Beijing over Xue’s X message.

“While the intent of (Xue’s) post is not entirely clear, we must say the comment ... was extremely inappropriate,” Kihara said. Japan’s Foreign Ministry has since lodged a “strong protest” and demanded the post deleted. Kihara urged China to provide

an explanation.