Jamaica braces for catastrophic storm; 7 dead across Caribbean

Kingston: Hurricane Melissa continue to strenghten on Tuesday as it moved towards Jamaica. Officials warned of catastrophic winds, floods and storm surges, calling it the worst hurricane to hit the island In 174 years.

According to The New York Times, at least seven people have died across the Caribbean, including three in Jamaica, three in Haiti and one in the Dominican Republic.

Hours before the storm, the Jamaican government said it had done all it could to prepare as it warned of catastrophic damage. The streets in the capital, Kingston, remained largely empty except for the lone stray dog crossing puddles and a handful of people walking briskly under tree branches waving in a stiff wind.

“There is no infrastructure in the region that can withstand a Category 5,” Prime Minister Andrew Holness said. “The question now is the speed of recovery. That’s the challenge.”

The storm is expected to make landfall on Tuesday and slice diagonally across the island. Shortly after, it is expected to hit Cuba.

Landslides, fallen trees and numerous power outages were reported ahead of the storm, with officials in Jamaica cautioning that the cleanup and damage assessment would be slow.

The storm is expected to enter near St Elizabeth parish in the south and exit around St Ann parish in the north, forecasters said.agencies