Jaishankar inaugurates Maldives’ largest India-funded water and sanitation projects

Male: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday handed over to the Maldives a massive water and sanitation project worth USD 110 million funding from India at 28 islands covering seven per cent of the population of the archipelagic nation.

Jaishankar, who is here on a three-day official visit, virtually inaugurated the projects at an event at President Mohammad Muizzu’s office here and received grateful appreciation from him and Jaishankar’s counterpart.

Maldives’ Minister of Construction and Infrastructure Dr Abdulla Muththalib, whose ministry implemented the projects, was also present on the occasion.

The Water and Sanitation Projects in 28 islands, commissioned under the Indian Line of Credit Facility by the Exim Bank of India, were described by Jaishankar as the “largest climate adaptation implemented in Maldives with international collaboration.”

“It is also significant to note that the completion of this project has supplemented the Government of Maldives endeavours in reaching its Sustainable Development Goals by establishing climate resilient and cost-effective water and sewerage systems,” Jaishankar said.

“It was a pleasure to meet @DrSJaishankar today and join him in the official handover of water and sewerage projects in 28 islands of the Maldives,” Muizzu posted on X after the ceremony.

“I thank the Government of India, especially Prime Minister @narendramodi for always supporting the Maldives. Our enduring partnership continues to strengthen, bringing our nations closer through cooperation in security, development, and cultural exchange. Together, we build a brighter, more prosperous future for the region,” he added.

In his speech, Muizzu acknowledged that India has always been “one of the closest” allies and “invaluable” partners, facilitating and providing aid "whenever Maldives has needed it.” He highlighted that these initiatives would provide significant economic benefits, boost the local economies, and together contribute to the nation's prosperity.

Maldives’ Minister for Foreign Affairs Moosa Zameer said in a post on X that he was “deeply grateful” to India for its “steadfast partnership and enduring friendship” while the Maldives’ Ministry of Foreign Affairs described it as a “testament to enduring friendship & cooperation” in a separate post on X.

The project will provide safe drinking water to many islands and introduce a sewerage system in several other islands and has directly impacted the lives of over 28,000 Maldivians, a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

A statement from President Muizzu’s office said: “With the inauguration of 28 facilities today, 28,298 of the intended beneficiaries have now received these essential services, covering seven per cent of the total population of the Maldives.”

During the ceremony, Jaishankar officially handed to Minister Zameer the completed projects, including water supply facilities on 22 islands, sewerage facilities on two islands, and combined water supply and sewerage facilities on four islands, a statement from the office of President Muizzu said.

"The bedrock of our partnership is the mutual benefit of our peoples,” Jaishankar said.

“This is manifested in diverse sectors of our cooperation – health, education, large infrastructure development, defence, maritime, agriculture, banking and adapting for climate resilience,” he said.

India endeavours to expand this list to move forward and harness the bilateral multifaceted partnership to realise the aspirations of the people of the two countries, he added.

India’s development partnership is driven by the needs and priorities of the people and the Government of Maldives and is a judicious mix of grants, loans, budgetary support, capacity building and training assistance, the MEA statement quoted Jaishankar as saying.

Jaishankar also highlighted how it is India’s efforts to expand the scope and benefits of development cooperation.

"We are mindful of the challenges posed by climate change, especially, for small island developing states such as the Maldives,” which are even more vulnerable to the vagaries of rising sea levels, he said.

“One of the immediate concerns is the availability and access of freshwater resources,” he said and emphasised how it has been India’s objective to provide ecologically sustainable low-cost solutions to her development partners.

“The low-cost solutions mean the development partners are not only able to access potable water but also have the capability to treat sewage, thereby, protecting the delicate ecology of these islands and atolls,” Jaishankar said.

He said the projects unveiled in the Maldives find resonance in India’s own initiatives of ‘Har Ghar Jal’ and ‘Swachha Bharat’ i.e. ‘Water to Every Home’ and ‘Clean India.’

The MEA release said that the buildings (under the project) are also equipped with solar energy providing support to the island grids and with a total funding of USD 110 million, is the largest climate adaptation implemented in Maldives with international collaboration.

“I am sure that this will go a long way in improving the lives of the women in these islands who bear the primary burden of fetching clean water,” Jaishankar said.

India-Maldives development cooperation embodies the motto of our partnership – ‘Imagined by Maldives, Delivered by India,’ Jaishankar said.

Addressing President Muizzu, Jaishankar said that “our joint efforts, our joint activities and our shared vision” will form an important milestone in the journey of our two nations together.

Much later in the day, Maldives’ Ministry of Construction and Infrastructure said the handing over of the projects “marks a significant milestone” and that it “underscores the strong bilateral relationship between the two nations.”

After the event at the President's office, Jaishankar, Muththalib and Zameer went to review the progress of another India-funded project, the Greater Male' Connectivity – Male' to Thilafushi Link Project.

"This is one of the pivotal infrastructure projects of our cooperation, linked to the economic prosperity of the country," Zameer said in a post on X.