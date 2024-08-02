MillenniumPost
Jailed Imran Khan’s party vows to form ‘grand oppn alliance’ in Pak

BY Agencies2 Aug 2024 5:47 PM GMT

Islamabad: Jailed former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has approved the formation of a “grand opposition alliance” by expanding the existing platform, Tehreek Tahafuz-e-Ayin-e-Pakistan, to act as a powerful anti-government movement, a senior party leader has said.

Former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser, who addressed reporters alongside the party’s secretary-general Omar Ayub Khan outside Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail where the 71-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician is lodged since last August, said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to expand the opposition alliance in a meeting with Imran Khan on Thursday, Geo News reported.

Qaiser announced that the former ruling party would gather all opposition parties to run a powerful anti-government movement. He said that the party’s forthcoming power show in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Swabi was aimed at raising a “strong voice” for the release of the PTI founder and other detained leaders.

“This country will only be governed in accordance with the law and the Constitution,” Qaiser emphasised.

