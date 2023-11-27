Jailed ex-Pak PM sent to 14-day judicual remand in graft case
Islamabad: A Pakistani accountability court on Monday sent Imran Khan on a 14-day judicial remand in a corruption case, rejecting the request of the country’s anti-graft body for extending the jailed former prime minister’s physical remand.
Judge Muhammad Bashir of the Islamabad Accountability Court presided over the hearing of the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case held at the Adiala jail
in Rawalpindi, where Khan is currently jailed, The Express Tribune
newspaper reported.
