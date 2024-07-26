Jailed ex-Pak PM Imran Khan set to run for Oxford University chancellor position

Islamabad/London: Oxford-educated former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan is likely to run for the position of the chancellor of his alma mater in the UK from his prison cell through an online ballot, according to his close aide and media reports.

Since August 2023, Khan, 71, has been incarcerated after he was arrested under several cases and convicted for some of them, the longest sentence among them being nine years as of date. Founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party, Khan was the prime minister of Pakistan from August 2018 to April 2022.

Khan studied Economics and Politics at Keble College, Oxford in 1972. He made a Test debut for Pakistan in 1971 and also captained the cricket team of Oxford University.