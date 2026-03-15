I’ve ‘faith’ in Balen: Nepal PM interim Karki

Kathmandu: Outgoing interim government head Sushila Karki on Sunday said she never expected four-time Nepal prime minister K P Sharma Oli would lose the general elections.

The election result reflects the influence of youth voters and the demand for change as an effect of the Gen-Z movement, Karki said in an interview with state-run news agency, the Rashtriya Samachar Samiti.

The Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), with former Kathmandu Mayor Balendra 35-year-old Shah ‘Balen’ as its prime ministerial candidate, bagged 182 seats in the 275-member House of Representatives (HoR). It includes 57 seats under the proportional representation (PR) after it won in 125 constituencies under direct voting that took place on March 5.

Karki had taken over as the interim prime minister days after the Oli-led coalition government was ousted.agencies